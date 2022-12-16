By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State government through the State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology says it will consolidate the provision of conducive learning environment for pupils, through construction of additional 123 classrooms, including technical workshop/science laboratory and rehabilitation of existing ones across the State in 2023.

The State Commissioner Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, who stated this while defending the Ministry’s 2023 budget before members of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, led by Hon. Kunle Sobukonla at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta disclosed that the Ministry was set to expend a sum of N12.93bn as the total expenditure for the next fiscal year.

Arigbabu explained that the new 65 units of a block of 3 classrooms, 50 units of a-block of 2 classrooms, eight technical workshop and science laboratory would gulp N5.65bn out of the N10.15bn capital expenditure of the Ministry for the next fiscal year.

Explaining that N2.78bn was set aside for recurrent expenditure with N1.88bn expected revenue for next year, the Commissioner submitted that the Ministry had recorded improved delivery of quality academic activities, with the provision of equitable, qualitative and affordable educational opportunities for all.

Also, the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) proposed a total budget proposal of N2.159bn, consisting of N748.07m for capital expenditure and the remaining N1.41bn for recurrent expenditure, with N11.33m expected as revenue in the coming year.

Other agencies that defended their budget proposals before the State lawmakers included the Technical and Vocational Education Board and Teaching Service Commission.