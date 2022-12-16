Akinlade and Adebutu

A non-governmental group, Assembly of Patriots, Ogun state chapter, has congratulated the state governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu and the entire leadership of the party in the state on the party’s reconciliation and recent unification of the stalwarts.

Speaking on behalf of the group in Abeokuta on Friday, the publicity secretary of the group Olasunkanmi Oyekale commended the party stakeholders for their resolve to ensure that personal interests were set aside in consideration of the general and overriding interests of the party.

According to Oyekale, the court’s judgement and corresponding dispositions of the party’s stakeholders in the state is a welcome development that has eluded the party for over 14 years, and this has been attributed to the party’s inability to win elections during the period in view.

He stated that the party that the state chapter of the group has just appointed senatorial district, local government, and ward coordinators across the state who from next week shall commence massive sensitization of the good people of Ogun state.

Oyekale assured that the group would work to ensure that people come out en masse to support the better alternative of the combination of Adebutu and Hon. Adekunle Akinlade as governorship and deputy governorship candidates respectively.

He added that as the main opposition party in the state, the PDP is now well positioned to reject and take power from the present All Progressives Congress, APC administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

“Governor Abiodun-led administration has performed woefully and must be voted out. The level of poverty, insecurity and the general sufferings and frustrations being experienced by the people under the present administration both at the state and national levels are enough reasons why Ogun people must reject APC in totality come the 2023 general elections,” he said.