Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, has lauded a charitable organisation, Relume Charitable Foundation, Nigeria and USA, for the donation of a block of a school of four classrooms, borehole, and reading materials to a private school in Idogo town, Ogun State.

Arigbabu, who was represented by the Zonal Education Officer Yewa South, Mrs Aminat Mary Duze, expressed his delight at the gesture of the organisation, at the commissioning of the school donated to the town, adding that, “the development, no doubt, will promote education in the town and state at large.”

“The gesture is in line with the private and public partnership initiative to promote education by the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun in promoting education in the state, as well as the recent innovation of the commissioner for education, Ogun State Revitalisation Agenda, to creating synergy between the school system and the parents. The support of the Relume is highly commendable and we are grateful this facility is added to the education sector in the state,” he added.

The event was graced by music icon, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi; traditional ruler of Idogo town, the Onidogo of Igodoland, Oba Saheed Olubiyi, representative of the chairman, Yewa South Local Government, among other dignitaries.

In his remarks, Obey as said that the donation of the new school was laudable and has complimented the many developments the town has experienced in recent times, just as he commended the organisation for supporting the education sector in the town and the state at large.

The music icon also charged the government not to relent in its effort in ensuring the state enjoys more of its lofty policies in the education sector as it will encourage pupils across the state and foster Ogun State.

Speaking on the donation of the school, the chairman of the foundation, Dr Sunday Adeosun, noted that the gesture was bone out of giving back to his source and also to boost the level of education in Idogo town, which he described as his second home.

“I am delighted that God made this happen. I am a proud adopted son of my dear father and music icon, Evang. (Prof.) Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi. This is one of the many ways I want to appreciate him for making me what I have become today. Obey raised me from a young child through to the university and took me to America. I am happy to add good value and help the younger generation in Idogo through education as added payback.

“We have brought succour to many parts of the country through the foundation. We are passionate to illuminate lives through health, education, and charity. We are convinced that this development will give Idogo a facelift and will ignite us to do more,” he added.

In her speech, the president of the foundation, Professor Sheri Adeosun, noted that the gesture was a result of ensuring that the younger generation in Idogo town is not deprived of quality education and a safe environment as those that are in the urban areas.

“Aside from the fact that the development is to support a resilience volunteer, also the proprietor of the Divine Nursery and Primary School, Idogo, Ogun State, Mr Ibikunle Eniola, we are spurred to bring standard education to the rural areas as it will enhance functional education in Idogo and its environs,” she added.

Professor Adeosun said that the foundation was concerned about the deteriorating state of the school, hence, it built a new school in the Idogo community, which will serve as the beginning of perfection for the children’s educational foundation in the community.

“The building, which consists of four classrooms, an office, toilet facilities, and a store, is well furnished with adequate furniture and conducive for learning. Also, the classrooms are well equipped with basic learning materials that will fascinate the students and also develop their abilities. The building is equipped with adequate water facilities for the staff and students.

With education being part of our cardinal focus at the Relume Foundation, we believe when the right environment is created for learning, these students will be easily impacted with the required knowledge and hence can compete with their peers in a different part of the world irrespective of their background,” Adeosun said.