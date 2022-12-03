By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A media aide to the Bayelsa State Governor, Dr. Kolawole Oredipe, has called on Otunba Jimi Lawal and other aggrieved persons in Ogun State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party to sheath their sword and join hands to work for the victory of the party during the 2023 general elections.

Oredipe, who made the call in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital,

described the court judgment that affirmed the candidacy of Oladipupo Adebutu as People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial flag bearer in the State as victory to democracy.

Oredipe said the court was right in its position that the primary election remain the internal affairs of political parties.

He noted that the Court said there was nothing wrong with the delegates list used in the election of Adebutu by the PDP as candidate.

He appealed to advised Lawal to end the unnecessary distraction and litigation.

Dr. Oredipe stated that “now that the court issue had been put to rest, the party would now increase the tempo of the campaign to actualize the election victory of Adebutu as next governor of Ogun State”.

“The Federal High Court in Abuja has done the best thing. Let me congratulate Adebutu for this victory. He is the new face of PDP in Ogun State and has worked very hard to build the party. This is a pay back time for him”.

“The support being enjoyed by Adebutu is overwhelming and it is very clear that All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost its bite in Ogun State. PDP is the new bride with Adebutu. He will win this election”, Oredipe stated.

