

The governorship ambition of the candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ogun, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has continued to receive boosts.

Earlier today, he was a guest of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.’

Ajadi who went in the company of the Ogun Central Senatorial candidate of the party, Mr. Kehinde Teluwo, and his (Ajadi’s) wife, Oyindamola, were privileged to be part of the ministry’s Special Group Prayer session, which was held at the Prayer Foyer of the ministry, at the Redemption Camp, Mowe, Ogun State.

Pastor Adeboye later prayed for them.

Speaking after the prayer meeting, Ajadi said he was more energized to fulfill his campaign promises to the people of Ogun.

He described Adeboye as a great father who wants the best for Ogun and Nigeria at large.

Ajadi, however, said he wants to ensure the likes of Baba Adeboye, Olusegun Obasanjo and other elder statemen experience a better Ogun and Nigeria.

In line with this ambition, Ajadi urged the people of Ogun state to come out massively in 2023 and vote for NNPP.