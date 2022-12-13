Ogboru

By Etop Ekanem

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Great Ogboru, has challenged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori to go about issue-based campaigns or step down.

Ogboru who gave this charge while speaking to newsmen in Abraka, Ethiope East local government area of Delta state, asked the governorship candidate of APC, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and that of PDP, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori to stop using his name to create an unhealthy political atmosphere in the state.

Ogboru said he does not need anyone in APC or PDP to speak on his behalf regarding his views of Omo-Agege or Oborevwori, pointing out that their campaign should be on what they can offer Deltans if they win.

The statement which read in part: “The attention of the Great Ogboru Campaign Organization has been drawn to the use of its name by both the PDP and APC in Delta State to create an unhealthy political atmosphere in the state.

“It is obvious that l do not need anyone in PDP or APC to speak on my behalf regarding my views about Omo-Agege or Oborevwori, but for the avoidance of doubt, l want to posit that I am a far more superior candidate to Omo-Agege and Oborevwori to consider ever stepping down for either or both.

“If there is anything meaningful to be said or considered in the above regard, it should be that both Omo-Agege and Oborevwori should not be thinking of contesting at all. The records speak for themselves as far as elections in Delta state are concerned.

“It is a known fact that the only name that has ever caused panic in Delta PDP is Great Ogboru, because I am the only one who has succeeded in winning the affection and confidence of the electorates with my unequalled display of maturity, civilization, civility as well as a clear blue print of his development agenda for Delta State.

“But if they cannot fulfill this minimal requirement of respect for status and leadership, then they must endeavour to be objective in the construction and presentation of their campaign messages to be void of irresponsible behaviour and diabolic intentions.

“They should simply convincingly present their opinions to the electorate to decide. These acts of hooliganism being perpetuated in the form of tearing and burning of bill boards, posters, banners, and gross misrepresentation of facts, must be discouraged in all respect and be put to an end forthwith.

“As a responsible and very successful businessman of global reputation and acceptability, coupled with my high global exposure, enviable civil disposition and great flare for excellence, and when it comes to elections, what matters is the ability of a candidate to convince the electorates with his manifesto of what they intend to offer if voted into office.

“This has remained my stronghold, as l have consistently convinced the electorate of my sincerity, political goodwill, trustworthiness, incorruptible disposition and capacity to deliver on campaign promises. It is the duty and responsibility of the others to do same rather than resorting to campaigns of calumny.

“Over the years, the high degree of confidence which the electorate in Delta state repose on me (Great Ogboru) has continued to soar and surge higher because they continue to see my consistent display of maturity, civility and his quiet doggedness and consistent incorruptible disposition.

“They are overwhelmed by the calm but very optimistic steadfastness and fervour with which Great Ogboru continues to be focused on his Mission to Rescue Delta State and Deltans from the evil claws of the scavengers and predators that have held our State in captivity for over 23 years now.

“For now, the vast majority of electorates in Delta state believe that Great Ogboru is the only man in the gubernatorial race that can be trusted with political power to be consistent with satisfactory delivery on electoral promises and dividends of democracy.

“This is in view of the fact that, the others have in one way or the other, and at one time or the other being in government and were all characterized by very abysmal performances.

“It is imperative at this juncture to admonish that irrespective of party affiliation and inclination, everyone of us should religiously concentrate on addressing the issues and encourage our supporters to do same, as this is what is expected of civilized and progressive-minded people.

“But we will also state categorically that as usual, while we will never stoop low to engage in political hooliganism, thuggery and other acts of irresponsibility, we will very well respond appropriately with facts and necessary action where the situation so demands, and urge all to allow peace reign, as Deltans decide who lead them in 2023.”