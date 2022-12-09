By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—Former Vice Chairman of Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State and a witness, Shamaudeen Bada, told the state High Court at the resumed hearing, yesterday, that men of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the IGP led by DCP Abba Kyari tortured him and others to implicate former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, in the April 5, 2018 Offa robbery incident.

Five suspects— Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibikunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham and two others were charged to court by the police for criminal conspiracy to rob the banks, murder of nine policemen and other citizens and illegal possession of firearms.

Bada recounted his experience during the resumed trial of the suspects in the robbery at the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin.

When families of the suspects threatened the police with court case, the IRT operatives said they were taking instructions directly from the Inspector General of Police, IGP, and that there was no court from Kwara that could stop their operations, the witness narrated.

During cross examination, he said while in detention, the IRT operatives promised them they would be freed if they name Saraki as their sponsor.

He, however, said Ayo Akinrinbosun was shot in the leg when he declined to indict Saraki.

“After he was shot, I became very nervous, depressed and my health started deteriorating. DCP Abba Kyari brought some nurses to treat me. Before I was eventually released, the police officers gave me conditions before I was released that I must not grant any press interview, I must not go to court and that I should quit politics,” he said.

The witness also disclosed that the police officers directly told him: “You these Kwara boys, we will show you shege. We will take Kwara from your leader, Saraki.”

According to the witness, their arrest was politically motivated due to the failure of Alhaji Lai Muhammed’s camp at the APC Ward Congress against the Saraki’s structure.

To deal with the Saraki camp, he said they needed to tag it with something to nail them, hence Offa robbery became their option, which was a month after the robbery saga.