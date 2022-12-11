The Emevor Progress Union, EPU, Lagos, penultimate Sunday, held its annual thanksgiving at the Good Shepherd Church, Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion).

The ceremony, which was a joyful gathering of Isoko sons and daughters of Emevor Kingdom was attended by HRM Odion of Emevor Kingdom, John Holt Ologho who, having spent a year on the throne, grabbed the opportunity to deliver his scorecard.

Regent Odion, who talked about some of the developmental projects embarked on by him said power supply to Emevor Kingdom was a near zero when he ascended the throne, however, Odion noted that he requested financial support from prominent sons and daughters of the kingdom to transform the situation.

Odion also said during his reign, 152 coconut trees had been planted in strategic locations in the kingdom, adding that Emevor-Oregun road project and an ongoing street light project were in progress.

During sermon, Pastor Onoraro, who spoke on the theme ‘’Obtaining Divine Satisfaction,” said true satisfaction was not in the abundance of wealth, but a gift of God as stated in John 14:27, which says: “My Peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.”

According to him, to achieve divine satisfaction, one must make efforts.

He said: “You need faith. It is what pushes you to do what no one else does and to get the result no one else has, which makes you a peculiar person. In Psalm 143 :1, David saw it as an inner spiritual strength.”

Also at the lavish reception after the church service, the Regent Odion of Emevor Kingdom used the opportunity to talk on some of the developmental projects embarked by him since assuming the throne of his forebears on 29th October, 2021.

The electricity power supply to Emevor Kingdom was a near zero situation which could be described as a total blackout. The light, if ever it comes doesn’t last up to 10 minutes. One of the major factor responsible for this blackout was that all the transformers in the community were faulty and were in the state of disrepair. He therefore, embarked on a financial drive from prominent sons and daughters of Emevor Kingdom such as Dr. Jonathan Ososuakpo, Dame Onome Joy Adewuyi and her husband, Engr. Adewuyi amongst others. Also, Dr. Paul Oweh, the Commissioner in DESOPADEC assisted with two new transformers.

Today, the light situation is better and very good.

In a bid to sustain and improve on the electricity supply to the kingdom, HRM constituted a gas turbines power generation project committee to come up with a strategic plan. Eventually, when the committee finishes its report and funds realised for the project, it would turn Emevor metropolis into an industrial economic hub of Isoko Nation.

Another notable area of mention is the Emevor beautification project. So far, 152 coconut trees have been planted in strategic locations in the kingdom.

On the Emevor-Oregun Road Project, work has begun and the contractor has promised that before the end of March, 2023, the road may be completed. This was after meeting with his Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Another favourable report in the scorecard to Emevor people is the on-going street light project.

According to the Odion “One of our illustrious son attracted 30 units of solar power street lighting to Emevor Kingdom.”

The Reagent Odion of Emevor Kingdom, HRM John Holt Ologho reminds all Emevor Indigenes not to forget the 2nd Edition of Emevor carnival which is around the corner. To this end, all Emevor sons and daughters should make Emevor Kingdom a tourist destination come this Christmas and New Year celebrations. He assures that a lot of entertainment plnas have been put in place.

Above all, there is absolute peace and tranquillity in Emevor Kingdom.