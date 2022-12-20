The Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Youth Mobilization and Convener Oshimili South Ambassadors Charles Obi has appealed to Deltans to cast their votes for the Governorship Candidate of the PDP Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori disclosing that he is the best option for the development of Delta State.

Obi said Deltan’s have witnessed unprecedented developments under the administration of Sen. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa and added that Sheriff when voted into office will consolidate on the promises of the past administration to create a more robust plan for the State.

He noted that the 2023 Gubernatorial Election in the State should be based on Integrity, Accessibility, and Efficiency and not on mere Sentiments.

“The track records of Sheriff Oborevwori is a clear fact that he will do more for Deltans when elected Governor to come 2023″

He hinted that among all the Governorship candidates in Delta State, Rt. Hon. Oberevwori has distinguished himself by his numerous antecedents while in the employ of the State Government revealed that the level of his acceptability in the State at the moment is not based on ethnicity but the fact that he has been beneficial to the three Senatorial districts in the State since he ventured into politics.

“I am assured of Sheriff giving Deltans proper governance and quality representation without sentiment.

This is why the Oshimili South Ambassadors are out for him to make sure he gets the much-needed support lovers of democracy crave ahead of the 2023 Gubernatorial election.

We are supporting what is best for our people because if we take the wrong step, our future will be affected negatively.

We must rise up and support the best candidate that is capable of delivering the dividends of democracy to our people .” he said