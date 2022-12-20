By Festus Ahon

ASABA-DELTA State PDP Governorship Candidate for the 2023 elections, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Tuesday, commiserated with former Governor Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan over the demise of his father-in-law, Rtd Brigadier-General Sunny Esijolomi Tuoyo.

The former Military Administrator of old Ondo State died Saturday December 17, 2022 in Lagos State at the age of 84.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, expressed sadness over the death of the former Military Administrator, saying he lived a worthy life.

Describing Rtd Brigadier-General Sunny Esijolomi Tuoyo who served as the Military Governor of Ondo State (July 1978 – October 1979) during the military regime of General Olusegun Obasanjo, as a disciplinary and a God fearing person, he said his death was a big blow not only to his immediate family and the people of Delta State, but to the entire Nation.

Oborevwori who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, said the late Rtd Brigadier-General Sunny Esijolomi Tuoyo served his fatherland dedicatedly.

Saying his contributions to the people and the nation cannot be over emphasised, he said; “I wish to commiserate with the immediate past governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan on the demise of his beloved father-in-law. He died at a time when his wealth of experience was most needed.

“He was a patriotic man who wanted nothing but the best for his fellow Nigerians and his country. We are solely going to miss this great man who raised up his children with the fear of God.

“History is going to be very kind to him by the time the story of his dear country is going to be written because he served his fatherland meritoriously”.

“My prayers and thoughts are with his family, our immediate past governor, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, his wife, Her Excellency, Deconess Roli Uduaghan and others he left behind. You are not alone in this moment of grief. May his gentle soul find repose in the bosom of our Lord and grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”.