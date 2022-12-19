Josephine Oboh-Macleod, Chair of Conservatives Friends Africa Scotland, has spoken out on behalf of Conservative Friends of Africa Scotland for SNP to halt and review the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill.

According to the proposed bill, people in Scotland can self-identify by getting a gender change certificate through an affidavit without medical approval or consultation.

The bill also proposes lowering the age limit to apply for a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) from 18 to 16 and shorten the period a trans-person would need to ‘live’ in their acquired gender before a legal change.

However, Oboh-Macleod considers it improper and in need of a review, given the medical implications.

She said: “This is horrific. The proposal allows people to legally change gender without medical involvement or counselling opportunities.”

She believes that this could be detrimental to the mental health of the individuals should they have a change of mind.

“If made into law, it will give a different gender right path for people in Scotland from the rest of the UK.

“The Bill may be detrimental to most parents, especially those of African descent, as it has no safeguards for parents and guardians or medical professionals and specialists.

The bill further risks the mental health of our youngsters and others in danger of taking decisions without professional or parental guidance and support, especially those of black African communities due to the division the law will cause to the bond and support they naturally share with their youngsters and loved ones,” Oboh-Macleod added.

“I am not against anyone expressing his or her right to identity. However, there are family connections that are threatened by a child’s unilateral decision to change identity.

“In fact, according to research published by Kaiser Health News, KHN, 94% of young people with gender identity issues grow out of it.

“This is also one of the reasons that we object to gender recognition (Scotland) reform bill being passed into law,” she noted.