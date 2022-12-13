Josephine Oboh-Macleod and with Councillor Michael Gbadebo below.

Josephine Oboh-Macleod, a politician, entrepreneur and art and culture advocate, has signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Conservative Friends of Africa, (the parent body) and the affiliate Conservative Friends of Africa Scotland (CFofAS).

At the historic event, the parent body was represented by Chairman Councillor Michael Gbadebo and its affiliate was represented by the newly-appointed Chairperson Josephine Oboh-Macleod.

The signing ceremony took place in Bracknell, Berkshire, United Kingdom on 12th December 2022.

The meeting and signing ceremony of the MoU concluded with both parties agreeing that it is important to maintain commitments and dedication by members to ensure that the aims and objectives of the Conservative Party are achieved.

According to Oboh-Macleod, “we look forward to a lasting, constructive, productive and mutually beneficial working relationship in moving politics forward and engaging the most marginalized ethnic groups in the United Kingdom.

“One of the agenda CFOA and CFOAS is to encourage and support the African communities in Scotland and in the rest of United Kingdom into governance and to aim for a prestigious better life through politics.

“The conservative party is opening doors for us Africans and our aim is to enlighten our fellow Africans on how to take advantage of the party’s inclusiveness.

“We have various events planned including a united presence at The Conservatives & Scottish Conservative’s Conferences in 2023.

“It is also important to advocate for Africans to be given winnable seats in government to encourage more votes for the Conservatives. To achieve this Africans must ensure that they engage, integrate and participate to achieve inclusivity.

“The overall key aim of the organization is to move humanity forward because politics affects all aspects of our lives.

“The Conservatives Friends of Africa Scotland (CFOAS) aims and objectives are in line with The Conservative & Unionist Party, United Kingdom.

“This include membership drive, by encouraging people of African heritage to participate in the process of governance and where possible promote trade and positive bilateral relationships between Africans and other communities in the United Kingdom.”