George Ashiru(3rd left), Mabel Oboh(middle), Dr. Muhammed Ogidi(3rd right) Rosemary Giwa-Amu and some Campaign Council members, shortly after the meeting.

Mabel Oboh, African Democratic Congress, ADC, National Representative in Lagos State Campaign Council, held a strategic meeting with the state working committee and Council yesterday, ahead of the 2023 general election.

Shortly after the meeting, she told journalist that critical strategies to move the ADC governorship election campaign to the next level were discussed.

Oboh, who is the party’s National Diversity and Inclusion Director, said the meeting was very successful and that she is certain that ADC is well-prepared to win the Lagos State number one seat.

Read Also: Fuel Scarcity: Again, APC failed Lagosians, says ADC

According to Oboh, who was herself the party’s candidate in Edo State 2020 governorship election, “Our candidate, Funsho Doherty, and his deputy, Rosemary Giwa-Amu are very capable of running the affairs of Lagos state.

“Moreover, ADC DNA promotes inclusiveness in all we do and this meeting is centered on how to achieve this amongst other matters on the table.”

She added that the meeting with the committee that will coordinate the party’s election process in the state, had the deputy governorship candidate, Giwa-Amu in attendance.

Asked to be specific on the objectives of the meeting, Oboh said: “The meeting was aimed at ensuring that the party succeeds in the forthcoming election in Nigeria.

“We are ready to work with women and young people, to engage them in the electoral process, and also to mobilise other youths to stand their ground in making sure the party candidates are elected.

“The task ahead of us is enormous, but with the quality of membership of this committee, I am positive that our party will once again prove its ability to successfully midwife another victorious election outing in 2023. We must live up to the billing.”

She also made it known that ADC was fully on the ground before, during and after the 2023 election in the state.

She assured that the party will work with, and for, the orphans, less-privileged, women and youths in the state without discrimination.

On his part, the ADC state Chairman, George Ashiru, officially welcomed Oboh, adding that the party practices true internal democracy devoid of undue godfatherism and lack of transparency.

“Our members and supporters are a microcosm of Lagos,” he added.

Ashiru added that ADC’s governorship candidate, Funso Doherty, is a highly cerebral go-getter and achiever in the private sector.

“His running mate is a retired magistrate, who has served in the public sector in Lagos State and hails from the South-South region of Nigeria, which is of credit to non-indigenous Lagosians.

“Many of our executives are residents from all over Nigeria, who have settled in Lagos and added value to the state in the public and private sectors.

“These speak to ADC’s people-orientated principle and inclusiveness,” the Chairman said.

Also speaking, ADC Lagos State Campaign Council Director-General, Dr. Muhammed Ogidi, said the party represents the true face of Lagos State.

“We don’t promote ethnic jingoism and have a large representation of women and youths in our membership and executives.

“We are working very hard and the result will be evident come 2023,” Ogidi stated.