Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has paid glowing tributes to the deceased President-General Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Professor George Obiozor, saying he served Nigeria with pride and distinction.

In a statement issued by the Tinubu Media Office on Thursday and signed by Tunde Rahman, the APC candidate noted that the career of Professor Obiozor, who was at various times the Director-General of Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Ambassador of Nigeria to United States, Ambassador of Nigeria to Israel and High Commissioner of Nigeria to Cyprus, made the Ohaneze Ndigbo leader one of the foremost patriots who served the country with diligence, honour and integrity.

According to him, “Ambassador Obiozor served the country with pride and distinction, lamenting, however, that death has once again robbed Nigeria of one of its finest statesmen”.

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma announced the passing of the distinguished academic and diplomat, Obiozor, Wednesday evening in Owerri, the state capital.

Asíwájú Tinubu said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of Ambassador George Obiozor, President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide. This great Igbo leader and Nigeria’s elder statesman was a distinguished academic and diplomat who served his people and entire country with honour, dedication and distinction.

“Ambassador Obiozor’s death at this time has again robbed our dear country of one of its finest public servants and committed leaders. As the leader of Ohaneze, Ambassador Obiozor championed the course of national unity and economic development while seeking a more equitable and even-handed federation where all the constituent units and ethnic groups can live together in peace and harmony.

“The ideals of a better and more inclusive country where justice and equity would prevail, which Ambassador Obiozor lived for will forever be cherished. On behalf of my family, I commiserate with the family of our departed statesman, the Federal Government of Nigeria, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, government and people of Imo State and the entire Igbo people over the passing of Ambassador Obiozor. May God Almighty comfort his loved ones and all those he left behind and also grant his soul eternal rest.”