By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- Following the death of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador George Obiozor, last Wednesday, on Friday, the leadership of Ohanaeze announced the burial date, 4 February, 2023, for the Deputy President General, Joel Kroham, who died last August.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Secretary General, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, made this known to newsmen in Owerri.

He said they decided to announce it after an emergency meeting they had regarding Obiozor’s death.

According to the Apex Igbo group, “We just concluded an emergency meeting of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, it was on the passing on of our President General Ambassador George Obiozor.

“The official announcement was made on Wednesday by Imo state Governor Hope Uzodimma. Obiozor was a patriot, scholar, diplomat and lover of the Igbo nation and worldwide.

“A few days to come will be 4 years of our tenure, he also served as ambassador to America and other countries. Obiozor was deep in fault, a man committed to justice, equity and fairness. He was elected at a critical point.”

“Some months ago, the deputy president general passed on Joel Graham, It is painful that we lost Obiozor and Graham who died some months ago. The burial of Kroham has been fixed for the 4th of February 2023. The burial of our PG Obiozor will be announced soon.

“The condolence book for Obiozor has been opened and you know Ohanaeze is in 7 states. We owe our PG, one thing which is to bury him with dignity because he commanded a lot of respect. We are going to miss him, mourn him but we are not going to question God,” he said.