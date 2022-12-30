By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE Northern Elders Forum has expressed sadness over the death of the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador George Obiozor, describing him as a man who “had given Nigeria his best.”

The NEF expressed its grief in a statement issued on Friday by its Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed.

He said, “Northern Elders Forum is saddened by the demise of President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador George Obiozor, was a great Nigerian whose life captured the truism that most of us can serve the nation and our cultural identities with distinction and honour.

“He had given Nigeria his best, and had died on his feet in the search for solutions to its multiple contemporary challenges.

“It is even sadder that Ambassador Obiozor died when he was leading his organization towards a historic rapprochement with the rest of Nigeria.

“It will be difficult to fill the shoes left be Ambassador Obiozor, but Northern Elders Forum prays that the organization will find a leader who will continue with his inspirational leadership.

“The Forum extends its condolences to his family, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Nigerian over this great loss.”