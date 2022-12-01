Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said its support for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was based on its desire for equity, justice, and fair-play in the country.

Ohanaeze president-general, George Obiozor said this in Umuahia on Tuesday at the inauguration of the new officers of the Abia chapter of the socio-cultural group’s gala night and merit award.

He said: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo is not talking about an Igbo president but a Nigerian president from the South-East.”

He said that the organization’s nationwide tour was to further demonstrate to the rest of the country that the 30-month civil war was over.

“The war has since ended and for equity, justice, and fairness, Nigeria should support a candidate from the South-East to become president. After the war, we have continued to thrive and engage other sections of the country in the most friendly manner,” he explained.

Obiozor alleged that the South-West was pacified in 1999, following the annulment of the 1993 presidential election, presumed to have been won by MKO Abiola.

“Nigeria took a decision in 1999 to present Olu Falae and Olusegun Obasanjo as presidential candidates and Obasanjo was chosen,” said the Igbo leader.

“Such a deliberate political arrangement could have been applied to the South-East in the run-up to the 2023 poll to give the zone a sense of inclusiveness.”

RELATED NEWS