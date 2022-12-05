By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Former Secretary to Government of the Federation and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Engr. Babachir Lawal, has said that he was for Peter Obi of the Labour Party, expressing surprise that APC had not sacked him (Lawal).

He added that the 2023 presidential poll is a must-win for Peter Obi, given the current state of the country.

Lawal said these on Monday at an interactive session between Obi and north-eastern stakeholders in Abuja.

Lawal’s words: “I am in APC and a member of the Board of Trustees of the party, but I am doing the Peter Obi/Yusuf Datti movement.

“The APC has not sacked me yet. I don’t know what they are waiting for.

“We want (Obi) to win this election and must win this election. If we lose this election, we’ll all migrate to Cameroon because of the shame and disgrace of failure to win. It is not about whether we have options, Peter Obi must win this election.

“Nigerians are yearning for change and people are determined that this time around the change that we have been yearning for will come.

“Fortunately, we have a competent person in Peter and his running mate. We need an arrowhead to drive this change and these two provide it.

“I am not interested in LP as a party. I am interested in Peter Obi as a potential presidential candidate. It doesn’t matter which party Peter Obi is, I sense that Nigerians are due for change.

“They have been yearning for change; my own opinion is that Nigeria will vote for anybody as long as he is not part of the PDP or APC.”

The Convener, Engr. Isaac Balami stated that the interactive session is aimed at finding means of stirring the grassroots to mobilise them for Obi/Datti and ensuring their victory come February 25, 2023.

“Our meeting here is to meet on how to ensure victory for Obi/Datti,” he said.