By Dennis Agbo

Wife of the late Igbo leader, Amb. Bianca Ojukwu has disclosed that among other achievements of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi as Governor of Anambra state, he brought to an end, the issue of godfatherism in the state.

Mrs Ojukwu spoke just as Chief Chris Ubah of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, claimed that he had made many governors in Anambra state, but could not add Obi name as one of the Governors he made in the state as a godfather.

Receiving Obi in Ojukwu’s Enugu home, on Friday, during a consultative visited to the family of late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu as part of his ongoing nationwide consultation, Bianca Ojukwu said that the Labour presidential candidate waa one of the most progressive politicians in Nigeria today.

“What we are moving towards is a very defining and decisive moment in Nigeria’s political history. We are seeing a momentum like we have never seen before. And we are seeing a Nigerian of Igbo extraction who has invaded the sociocultural, political landscape like a hurricane. Of course Mr Peter Obi, we know of his capacity having been two terms governor in the history of Anambra State.

“We also know that he did one very significant thing in Anambra State which is that he brought the era of godfathering in Anambra state to a conclusive end. Of course when faced with one of the most progressive politicians Nigeria has ever had, I can only but wish him the very best in this venture. It is not an easy task for him to have achieved what he has; the level of acceptance, recognition almost like a revolution that Nigeria has never seen in its history.

“At the end of the day, what every Nigerian needs is a responsive government. A government that has an affinity with the masses. A leader that people can trust. So I think many of us are looking forward to this election because it will define whether Nigerians are truly sincere about the change that they so desperately need,” Ojukwu said.

Earlier while addressing member of the Ojukwu family, Obi said that it was important for him to visit every leader for their blessing and support.

“First of all I am a member of this family and of course for me to do anything especially as I am going around now it is necessary that I have to come and meet my leader. Because you know without the leader being here today she (Bianca) is the leader to me. I should be able to discuss and say, this is what I am doing and that is necessary. For me, the most important thing is going around, whether it is a political leader or a church leader. You tell them for their blessings. I’m in a war, I’m in a field I need everybody’s blessings.

“You need everyone to understand you, to elucidate what you are doing to them and be able to say, I came for this purpose and that is why I am here to see her and tell her this is what I am doing and I know with her own approval and support comes approval of Ezeigbo wherever he is praying for us. I’ve met with most Igbo leaders and I am their son. So if you see your son in a battle, you see what he is doing and encourage his effort. But I’ve met with most of them. I am consulting with all of them,” Obi said.