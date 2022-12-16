.

LAGOS—FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, are among eminent Nigerians to grace the Centenary anniversary of the famous Baptist Boys’ High School, BBHS, Abeokuta, which will climax on January 23, 2023, the school’s Founder’s Day.

This was disclosed by the Old Boys’ Association of the school, in the programme of activities lined up for the week-long event, which kicks off on January 16, with a city-wide road walk in Abeokuta.

According to the programme, a special anniversary lecture, to be delivered by Vice President Osinbajo, will hold on January 17.

The second day will also take in the commissioning of various projects initiated by the school’s old boys’ association.

Among these are Sir Kessington Adebutu Alumni Building, built by Kessington Adebutu; the Centennial Park built by the old boys’ association, Isiaka Car Park Arena, the N43 million main access road constructed by the 1984 set, dedication of the 500-capacity new sports complex and the launch of the anniversary book, 100 Years of Baptist Boys’ High School, Abeokuta.

Also scheduled are the dinner and Distinguished Centennial Old Boys and Hall of Fame Awards Ceremony. The third day is dedicated to the Legacy Lecture, titled ‘BBHS Value’ to be delivered by former president Obasanjo, a tree planting event prize giving for the debate conducted earlier in the week and hymn sessions.

There will also be a discussion of the role of education in 21st Century Nigeria, with Dr Adesina being the keynote speaker.