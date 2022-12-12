.

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Oba of Benin, His Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, CFR, has said that the brain drain in Nigeria’s health sector, is worrisome.

He made this known when the Management of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) paid him a courtesy visit ahead of the 50th year anniversary of the institution.

The Oba predicted that if the push and pull factors behind the menace are not urgently addressed, it could get to a freezing point whereby universal health coverage and access to quality health services, become a mirage.

A statement by the Oba’s Chief Press Secretary, Iguobaro Osaigbovo quoted the traditional ruler as staying “There is something that is of great concern to us. Most medical personnel are leaving their Country in droves, especially the best brains amongst you. So, how to your cope, sustain the so-called pin hole surgeries and other breakthroughs in hospitals?

“Most of the highly trained people have gone to Saudi Arabia, Dubai and other Countries abroad. I expect you to talk about the causes and his these trends can be reversed. Let us know if we can be of assistance.

“Why are our doctors after acquiring the necessary training here (Nigeria), leave? And we are watching. They (health workers) are complaining that they are not well paid and that there is poor conditions of service”, Oba Ewuare II queried.

The Benin monarch enjoined health workers to be patriotic and pledged his support for the Management of team UBTH, ahead of its golden jubilee Celebration.