By Ayo Onikoyi

Enugu-based media personality and content creator, Ezeyim Destiny Kingsley, popularly known as Radiogad is still in shock after escaping assassination attempt by some unknown gunmen yesterday in Enugu.

Brainiac who reached Vanguard to share the experience said they trailed him all the way from his house to Enugu/Anambra express way and crossed his car at Four Corners Junction.

“I have been getting threat messages and mails from different people, different numbers ever since I made a video about the new Naira notes.

Just yesterday, I was driving to Four Corners when I noticed a car was trailing me. When I got to Four Corners the car I noticed was trailing me drove past me and immediately made a U-turn to block me. I saw men with guns came out of the car. I ran out of my car and ran into the bush.

They ran after me, shouting, “Shoot that guy. He is the one making videos about the new Naira notes, kill that guy.” They started shooting at me and I kept running”

The clearly traumatized journalist said he had since been in shock and cannot even close his eyes again to sleep.

“My life is in danger. I have never been this traumatized in my entire life. I don’t know what I have done wrong,” he said.

Radiogad works with Solid FM in Enugu.

