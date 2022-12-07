By Samuel Oyadongha

National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has deployed 1,200 corps members to Bayelsa State for the 2022 Batch C, Stream II service year, urging them to shun cultism, drug abuse, and other social vices.

The NYSC, through the acting Director0General, Mrs. Christy Uba, during the swearing-in ceremony presided over by the state Chief Judge, Justice Kate Abiri represented by Justice TimipreSongi, also urged the corps members to avoid the temptation of using social media for spreading fake news, fuelling of hatred and other negative purposes.

The NYSC acting DG, represented by the Bayelsa State Coordinator, Muhammed Adamu Jiya, reminded the corps members of their oath of allegiance and mode of conduct during and after their service year, insisting that the major objective of the scheme is the promotion of national unity and integration.

He called on corps members to continue to be the champion of national integration, unity, peace, and development as the nation prepares for 2023 general elections.

On the deployment of corps members away from their states of origin, he said: “ This policy will not only offer you the opportunity for a broader understanding of the country but also entrench the culture of working together in an atmosphere filled with friendship, peace, harmony and shared vision of a great and prosperous Nigeria.

“You must continue to distance yourselves from cultism, drug abuse and other social vices. I also urge you to avoid using social media for spreading fake news, fuelling hatred and other negative purposes, and instead deploy same for the promotion of national unity and development.”