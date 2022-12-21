By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) represented by the Kebbi state coordinator Muhammad Mustapha has charged youth corps of Batch C to remain apolitical in their service year .

He gave the warning at Dakin gari Permanent orientation camp in Kebbi state during the closing ceremony of 2022, batch C stream 11, even as he warned corps members to be security conscious while discharging their primary assignments.

He added that, as youth corps members posted to serve they are expected to integrate into the society but must respect the cultures and religion of their host communities and they should also avoid meddling in their local politics.

The state coordinator also warned corps to use security tips of avoiding late nights, accepting gifts or free rides from strangers, night parties and visiting dangerous places because security is every body’s business he said.

On self reliance, he said the scheme have received impressive report about their participation in skills acquisition and enterpretuanship development (SAED) saying on their part they will make available start up loans to corps who intends to accualise their business dreams “therefore what you have learnt during the orientation camp, you are expected to use it practically at post camp to enable you to be self reliant with help at our own end”.

He charged corps members deployed to Kebbi to engage in meaningful community developments projects to positively impact their host communities and in turn get rewards for such development projects they have executed during the service year.

He appeal to government establishments both state and local governments to accept corps members posted to them and ensure their welfare , he also enjoined corps members to display deep patriotism wherever they find themselves as he officially close the orientation camp for batch C stream 11,2022 , in Kebbi state.