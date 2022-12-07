By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Abuja – Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, have raised the alarm over worsening working conditions and ill-treatment of workers in the nation’s petroleum industry.

In a welcome address at the opening ceremony of its 2022 National Industrial Relations Seminar, taking place in Abuja, NUPENG President, Prince Williams Akporeha, lamented that employers in the oil sector have continued casualization and outsourcing of workers without standard abusing human dignity.

Among others, Akporeha said “We all desire work opportunities that are productive and deliver a fair income, security in the workplace and social protection for all, better prospects of personal development and social integration, freedom for people to express their concerns, organize and participate in the decisions that affect their lives as well as equal opportunity and treatment for all women and men; that is Decent Work. But over the years, some employers of labour in the Oil and Gas Industry have neglected these principles of decent work. Employment in the oil and gas industry has been reduced to terrible working conditions and ill-treatment of workers.

“The Employers have continued to embark upon casualization and outsourcing of workers without standard which is an abuse of human dignity and unfair treatment. These employers of labour in the oil and gas industry have put various hurdles on the track for workers not to unionize and express themselves, thereby infringing on their fundamental human rights and freedom of association.

“The wages paid these workers in Nigeria are not commensurate with their output compared with their peers in other climes, as they are being exploited. As a matter of fact, what we should be propagating now is making sure oil and gas workers are well paid, ensuring a safe and better working environment with social protection, and safeguarding their rights and privileges. These are the factors that make up the standards for decent work and individual harmony in the workplace globally.

“We are really disturbed by the attitudes of various managements in the maltreatment of workers through low wages, no-provision of safety tools at workplaces, resulting to complete dehumanization. The panacea is to confront them headlong through advocacy, lobbying the National Assembly to enact laws to protect these workers. We shall embark on more picketing actions against these managements that are uncooperative and bent on engaging in unfair labour practices.

“We are highly optimistic that at the end of this Seminar, our members would be highly equipped to reengage management in a more robust technique of CBA that will eventually lead to an industry harmonized standard of compensation which will bring an end to the inglorious era of using contractors to maltreat and short-change workers.

“Additionally, we are conscious of the threat of climate change and thus, the quest for Just Energy Transition. The Just Energy Transition is a response of workers all over the world to the threats posed by climate change and it is gaining momentum globally. These processes that are at the heart of the green economy must respect International Labour Standards.

“It may interest you to know that yours truly and the General Secretary have been part of the climate change campaigns and advocacy in Seoul, South Korea, and the Kenyan, capital of Nairobi. I can tell you it was an eye-opener as those trips exposed us to a completely new transformation in the workplace. But what is most worrisome to me is that when the developed nations are already positioning themselves to the challenges of a world of work, our employers here as still indulging in an indecent employment system that lacks a human face. Where major oil companies engage paymasters as manpower contractors and use the employment of workers as public relations to politicians and community leaders is most unfortunate, and the resultant effect of that is a slave and indecent work system.

“I use this opportunity to request that the time is now right for harmonized working conditions in the oil and gas industry to forestall this brazen exploitation of Nigerian workers.

I also request our lawmakers to promulgate laws that should ban degrading employment systems where all manners of individuals who have no necessary prerequisite for manpower recruitment do so as we have seen in the industry.

“The NUPENG leadership will be collaborating with our international affiliate and other well-meaning civil society organizations to embark on vigorous advocacy and industry actions against anti-Union/Labour employers in the industry. This modern-day slave employment must stop and now!

“Permit me to use this opportunity to call on government agencies and our employers to appropriately engage and carry the Trade Unions along in all campaigns and deliberations as we all seek to make our world of work a better place for the present and unborn generations.

As we are gathered here today to acquire more knowledge, this should excite all who seek the truth because if we know the truth, it should set us free; if not here, then in the hereafter.”