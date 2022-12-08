By Victoria Ojeme and Fortune Eromosele

The National Sugar Development Council, NSDC, Wednesday, authorised two new investors in the sugar sector to drive self-sustenance for Nigeria in manufacturing sugar.

Recall that the federal government commenced implementation of the second phase of the ten-year Nigerian Sugar Masterplan (2023-2033). However, the second phase of the plan was approved by the Federal Executive Council in September this year during the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council, Mr Zacch Adedeji said the new investors were Nasarawa and Oyo States, saying that a Memorandum of Understanding would be signed in two weeks time.

According to him, the new investors, would work on the agricultural aspect of the Nigerian Sugar Masterplan, which he said was the engine room of the Policy. He added that all the necessary policy and technical guidelines have been concluded.

He said, “I am pleased to announce to us this day that we have two new investors who are set to come on board. In a week or two from now, we shall invite you again to witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Nasarawa state Government and one of the investors and another between the Oyo state Government and the second investor.

“All the necessary policy and technical guidelines have been concluded. These new investors would focus on the field and agricultural aspect of the NSMP, which is the engine room of the NSMP.

“Meaningful implementation of the master plan cannot be achieved without the inputs of critical stakeholders in the sector like the press. It was in full realization of this fact that I recently led a delegation from the Council on a courtesy visit to the Governor of Nasarawa state and Chairman, Forum of Governors of Sugar Producing States, Engr. Abdullahi Sule in Lafia, Nasarawa state to inform him of some recent developments in the sector.

“I am particularly pleased with with the invaluable contributions of the Forum to the faithful implementation of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan.

“We’ve made considerable progress in critical segments of the NSMP, especially as it relates to the refining component of the plan.

“Our next plan of action is how to replicate the successes recorded in the area of sugar refining in our field and agricultural operations which will be our focus in the next phase.”