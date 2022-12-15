By Esther Onyegbula

THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, yesterday, embarked on sensitising students, in the Badagry axis, against cultism, bullying, rape, sexual molestation, drug addictions and other forms of social vices.

The Civil Defence Public Relations Officer, Lagos Command, Mr Oluwaseun Abolurin, said the sensitisation was organised by Badagry Division and the Special Female Squad, SFS, from the command.

Abolurin said the Command sensitised the students through dramatic and verbal means, on the ills of cultism, bullying, rape and other social vices noticeable, amongst children of their age, on the school’s assembly ground.