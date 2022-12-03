By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

The Nigeria Railway Corporation, NRC, will resume the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train service on Monday 5th, 2022.

The Abuja-Kaduna train commencement will begin with only two return services.

The announcement is contained in a statement obtained by our correspondent, on Saturday by the Managing Director of the NRC, Fidet Okhiria.

The statement explains that the first train would depart Rigasa train station in Kaduna state to Abuja by 8:00 in the morning while from Abuja, the first train will depart Idu train station to Kaduna state by 9:45 in the morning.

The NRC management also revealed that as part of the new security measures, it is now mandatory for passengers to present their National Identity Number and valid Boarding Ticket before they will be allowed to board.

It also says the purchase of tickets by proxy is only limited to minors and a specified number of adult passengers.

Online and mobile app ticketing will be available from 8:00 in the morning on Sunday, December the 4th, 2022 while the ticket offices at the train stations will open from 6:30 in the morning on Monday, December the 5th.

Recall that the NRC suspended train service along the route after Boko Haram terrorists attacked a moving passenger train in Kaduna on March 28, 2022.

The insurgents had blown up the rail track and bombed the moving train, killing some and abducting more than 60 passengers. The unprecedented attack attracted international and national outrage.

The terrorists, who attacked the Kaduna-bound train released hostages in tranches with the last release coming on October 5, 2022.

Before the hostages were completely released, distraught family members had protested several times to demand the release of their loved ones.