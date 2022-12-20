The National Population Commission (NPC) says that its e-recruitment portal for ad hoc staff for the 2023 Population and Housing Census would close on Dec. 28.

Mr Chidi Ezeoke, Federal Commissioner representing Anambra State in the Commission, said this at the opening of a 10-day Zonal Level Training of Principal Trainers on Monday in Awka.

Ezeoke said the date was extended to Dec. 28, to give room for more interested persons to apply, advising qualified candidates to take advantage of the extension.

“Earlier, we announced that the recruitment portal will be closed on Dec.10. But after the board met, they decided to extend it to Dec. 28, to allow more people to register and apply,” he said.

He said the training was necessary for the facilitators who would in turn train the supervisors and enumerators at the state level.

Ezeoke listed the objectives of the training to include preparing the second level trainers for a standardised census training and adequately teaching the concept and definitions for the exercise.

“The training will also provide clear guidelines for the field enumeration procedures for the census, robust instructions on use of census data collection and applications as well as first-hand guides for field operations.

“This training is put together to enhance the technical and managerial capacity as well as skills of the participants to teach other field functionaries for the success of the census,” Ezeoke said.

In his remarks, Dr Joachim Ulasi, Anambra State Director, NPC, said that a total of 252 participants, including 227 trainees, 25 facilitators and Zonal Coordinators were participating in the exercise.

“There are two training centres in Southeast – Anambra and Ebonyi states. While Ebonyi is hosting participants from Ebonyi and Enugu states, Anambra is the centre for participants from Abia, Imo and Anambra states,” he added. (NAN)