••Commissions FG Projects at Alma Mater

Deputy Senate President and Delta APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said that there is nothing that looks like the N3.5 trillion naira that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has received from various sources in the past seven and half years.

Senator Omo-Agege made the remark while continuing his ward-to-ward campaign at Ukwuani local government area, Tuesday, December 6. He said that no state in the history of Nigeria has received the type of resources Delta has received, but the state remains one of the least developed in the country.

Senator Omo-Agege warned the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, and People’s Democratic Party, PDP, gubernatorial candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori, of the legal consequences of approving and authorizing loans to the governor that are later misappropriated.

He said a critical assessment of infrastructure across Delta State ridicules the sobriquet of “roadmaster” that Okowa once gave himself, as there is practically nothing on ground to account for the over 3.5 trillion receipts by his administration.

“Today, the people and ancestors of Ukuani have rejected Okowa. Okowa is a weak foundation that should not even bring a successor not to mention that unfortunate choice of his. We are here to make a solemn pledge to get rid of Okowa and everything that he represents at the polls. We are here to build a new Delta of true prosperity; a secure society that thrives on equitable planning and appropriation of resources.”

Earlier, Senator Omo-Agege had commissioned various federal government intervention projects executed at his alma mater, St George’s College, Obinomba, during which he also awarded a scholarship to an SS3 student, Miss Christabel Onomoin, up to the university level.

The projects included a 100-bed capacity hostel for boys and girls each, a two-floor classroom block, an E-library and an administrative building.

He further pledged the provision of the 30,000-gallon water tank to take care of an increased pupil enrolment of the school, and construction of the internal road network, with solar-powered lights on roads and perimeters of the school.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Senator Omo-Agege said the gesture was his contribution to improving the standard of education in Delta State because he believes the quality of education made available to students enhances their productivity and contribution to society.

“What we did is a clarion call to the State government which has failed to tackle the problems confronting the school. But this school laid the foundation of who I am today and this is my way of giving back to my alma mater.

During a courtesy visit, Senator Omo-Agege was conferred with the Chieftaincy title of Chiyeni Ugo 1, (who God has given the crown) of Umutu kingdom by HRH, Sunday Enwueliku Ossai, the Okpala-Uku of Umutu kingdom.