By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Ahead of the 2023 general elections,the Christian Association of Nigeria,CAN in Northern states and the FCT, has said government has a role to play in ensuring smooth electioneering campaign and smooth transition without

bloodbath.

Chairman of the Association,Rev Dr Yakubu Pam who spoke at a Prayer Summit organised in Kaduna, said it is equally the responsibility of the government to ensure a level playing field for all the candidates of all the political parties and voters during elections.

Speaking at the occasion, Rev Pam said ” I am convinced that you will agree with me that this Prayer Summit is timely and auspicious as it is taking place barely few months before the 2023 general election. I sincerely welcome all the state CAN officials in the 19 Northern states and FCT as well as the Executive members of the Northern CAN to this strategic prayer summit.”

“The theme of this Prayer Summit as you all know is “Managing Diversity in an Electioneering Process; .The Role of the Religious Leaders”. This theme is apt as it suggests clearly the reason why we are here.”

He said the time when Christians showed apathy to political issues were over. “We are all enjoin to come out enmasse

and participate in the electioneering process of our democracy ,because it is the only way we can produce good leaders of our choice to lead us at different levels.

Christians should come out as never before to vote and be voted for in the forthcoming general election in February, 2023.”

“It is expected that every eligible Christian should take it upon himself or herself to register with INEC and should not stop there, rather should ensure that he or she gets the PVC so that they can participate in the voting process.”

“The government whether at the Federal or state levels should be proactive in addressing challenges and conflicts

that might arise before, during and post-election period.The government has a role to play in ensuring smooth electioneering campaign and smooth transition without

bloodbath.”

“It is equally the responsibility of the government to ensure a level playing field for all the candidates of all the

political parties and voters so that at the end of the day we can have a credible election that could be accepted by

Nigerians and the international community.

Aside the government, all the major. stakeholders who

have stake in the election should work in synergy and handle issues promptly without delay.”

He said the government cannot do it alone, as even the citizenry have their own role to play by making sure that the election is not marred with violence. They should shun all forms of criminality, violence and disturbances during the election.

“To all intents and purposes, it is therefore pertinent at this juncture to affirm that the interest of the Northern Christians as far as the 2023 general election is concerned is nothing but to promote the unity of the north in particular and by implication Nigeria as a whole.”

“The unity which guarantees inter faith harmony and peaceful co- existence should be our pride, regardless of our political leanings and affiliations. Importantly, the Northern Christians are also interested more in good governance, equity, justice and fair play for the citizenry.”

“We congratulate all our leading presidential

candidates for so far they have traversed the length and breadth of this country canvassing for votes from the

electorates.We therefore urge all of them to set their eyes on the ball by being focus and should not be distracted. They should strive to address the issues of the economy and proffer solutions. Above all, they should shun campaign of calumny and character assassination of their opponents.”

“More so, our Presidential candidates should not see the general election as a do or die affair, after all power comes from God and what will be, will be; no man runs faster than his shadow.We the religious leaders must stand firm in the face of intimidation in this era of electioneering process.We should be able to speak truth to power no matter the circumstances we find ourselves, because for every one we misled, we must answer for it someday.”

“Our people look up to us for leadership, especially at this time of our democratic experience, we must not fail them, we must provide the needed leadership and direction for our people so that this House must not fall,” he said.