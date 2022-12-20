By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Bankers, Insurers and others in the nation’s financial Sector, have decried the non-review of the sector’s Collective Bargained Agreement, CBA, and have called on the Federal Government and Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, to prevail on the management of banks, insurance and other financial institutions to review the sector’s CBA that expired 15 years ago.

Under the umbrella of the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Finance Institutions, ASSBIFI, they threatened to report Nigeria at the next International Labour Conference, ILC, of the International Labour Organisation, ILO, lamenting that non-review of the CBA has compounded industrial conflicts in the sector.

President of ASSBIFI, Olusoji Oluwole, among others, implored the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, to intervene and impress it on Employers and Management in Nigerian Financial Sector to review the Sector-Wide CBA, which expired since 2007.

Some of the conflicts in the Sector would have been nipped in the bud, if the CBA had been reviewed. He stated that the continued delay in reviewing the CBA may force the Labour Movement to report Nigeria at the next International Labour Conference of the ILO.

He stated that his administration would be all inclusive, transparent and centered on welfare, rights and privileges and life-after-work of members

Meanwhile, the association has denied alleged imposition of candidate on members of the association.

The new ASSBIFI President, alongside out-gone president, Oyinkan Olasanoye , said there was no truth in the alleged imposition of candidate in the just concluded election.

The explanation, according to them, followed the accusation by a defeated contestant to the post of president.