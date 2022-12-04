Scores of Nollywood Stars who were in Owerri at the weekend for this year’s award have heaped praises on Gov Hope Uzodimma for the huge transformation he has wrought in the state.

Practically turning the event of the Best of Nollywood Award 2022 to night of tributes for Uzodimma, the stars described the governor as an agent of positive change for the impact he has made within three years.

The compere of the event, Queen Nwokoye opened the floodgate of commendation when she confessed that Owerri and imo have been turned around by Uzodimma.

She said her colleagues were also surprised that what they saw in imo was far different from the negative stories they have been hearing from people.

In his tribute, Barr Tunji Bamishigbin noted that the infrastructure revolution achieved by Uzodimma far surpassed what had happened before.

He said the governor’s commitment to selfless service has singled him out as a man focused on delivering democracy dividends to imo people.

A veteran actor, Jide Kosoko, accomplished actress,Ebele Okaro, another veteran, Segun Arinze and Okey Ogujiofor among others also commended Gov Hope Uzodimma for his uncommon devotion to duty to duty.

Earlier in his remarks, Gov Hope Uzodimma described Nollywood as an important contributor to the economic development of the nation.

Uzodimma said he was proud that a great percentage of Nollywood Stars were indigenes of imo state, and promised to do all that is necessary to support the industry.