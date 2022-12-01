A popular Nollywood film producer, Ayanlola Hammed, has officially tied the knot with his fiancee, Islamiat Abioye, with the new couple set to leave the country for a honeymoon in Europe.

Hammed and Islamiat were pronounced husband and wife during a wedding ceremony held in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, and was graced by different celebrities and personalities from all walks of life.

The couple made their engagement/ Wedding public on November 20th, 2022, and exchanged vows in a traditional ceremony on Friday, November 25th, at Islamiat’s father’s compound.

The marriage occurred barely two years after their relationship was made public by the Nollywood producer during an interview with newsmen at AY Comedian’s show in Lagos.

Speaking on the choice of their honeymoon, the wife, Islamiat said that they chose European countries as locations for the honeymoon because of their love for some of the locations in the continent especially some places in Norway, Belgium, Portugal.

The wedding ceremony as well as the need to embark on a honeymoon occurred amid the producer’s preparation for his new movie, Africa Queen, which would be shot in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital, and was expected to feature many popular actors in the Nollywood industry.

Hammed disclosed that he would leave for Kigali immediately after their honeymoon to shoot the movie, describing it as his dream film.

It would be recalled that the popular producer recently traveled to Rwanda for a feasibility study in Kigali for the new film project.

