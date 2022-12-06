The 2022 Chinese film festival kicked off on Saturday, November 26, with an opening ceremony at Silverbird cinema, Abuja.

This will be followed by a Chinese film week which intends to promote cultural exchange and enhance friendships between Nigeria and China, through art.

Dignitaries at the opening ceremony include DG of NTA, Salihu Abdulhamid; CEO of StarTimes Nigeria, Alex Jian; Ambassador, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, Cui Jian Chun; Cultural Counselor, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, Li Xuda; Special guest, the Permanent Secretary, the Ministry of Information and Culture, Mrs. Lydia Shehu Jafiya, among others.

Moon Man, a 2022 Chinese science fiction and comedy film was screened at the opening ceremony. It tells the story of “the last human in the universe” as an astronaut finds himself stranded on the moon after an asteroid seems to wipe out life on Earth.

The film festival week will showcase eight Chinese movies, covering different genres of science fiction, animation, and historical drama produced by China’s top producers and directors on the Nigerian Television Authority Network Entertainment channel (NTA E) and ST Kungfu channel daily at 7.00 pm on StarTimes platform.

Through these eight films, Nigerian audiences will not only appreciate the charm of Chinese film but also understand China’s past and present, the Chinese way of thinking, and the emotions and pursuits of Chinese people.

The Film festival is coming at a great time when the Chinese Envoy is seeking collaboration between Nollywood and Asian film industries to promote harmony, peace, and unity between both continents.

The Chinese Ambassador who made the call at the Fourth Asian film festival noted that because Nigeria leads in producing films, he believes Nigeria has great potential to produce films in china.

“This year marks 51 years of diplomatic ties between China and Nigeria, and we hope the Chinese Film Festival will contribute to the cultural exchanges between the two countries and connect both people,” Mr Cui Jian Chun said.

The Chinese Film Festival is organised by the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria and supported by pay-TV giant StarTimes.