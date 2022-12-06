By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson, has publicly apologized to his wife, Oluwaseyi Edun over an infidelity rumour on social media.

Adeniyi, addressing the issue on Monday via his Instagram page, claimed the lady in question was an “overzealous” fan who asked for a picture while he was rushing to a set.

In order to save time, he asked her to enter his car where she took the video.

However, he noted that the woman had deceitfully released the video with false captions on her personal social media pages, leading many others to believe something was going on with them.

He wrote, “I will not pretend like nothing happened today, and this is not to debunk anything as no one debunks what never happened or what they didn’t do!!!,” he wrote via his Instagram page on Monday.

“I guess she posted on her WhatsApp status with the hideous caption to trend. Or, someone on her contact out of hatred for her picked the video did the write up and made it trend!!! I’ll get to the root of this promise!!!

“The lady in question I dare you to come out and talk if I know you beyond the video I dare you,” he continued.

Adeniyi apologized to his wife for the harm his “free spirit and playfulness” have caused their union.

He said, “This my write up is first to apologise to my darling wife @i_am_shai for causing this kind of buzz you know I’ll do anything in me to avoid. This is the least of what you deserve to be candid you do not deserve it!!!.

“Dear Ashabi, I am deeply sorry for what my free spirit and playfulness has cost us today. Yes I am a king and you are my one and only Olori. This is coming from the deepest part of me.

“I apologise to my fans for the misconception and plead with you guys to remain calm as I am working on getting to the bottom of this.

“Thanks to those that reached out, I appreciate And those I couldn’t attend to or pick their calls Emabinu. Thank you all I love you guys and will keep working on being a better person. Peace.”