By Dickson Omobola

Seasoned broadcaster, Mr. Mike Okwoche and his wife, Mrs. Emem Okwoche, were on Friday, conferred chieftaincy titles by the Noblemen and Noblewomen Association, otherwise known as Mzough U Ashagbaior in Lagos.

Clad in elegant traditional attire and a wine leather bag, Mike, who was handed a twin spear to signify his induction into the clan of warriors, was bestowed with the title of Zege Kwaghfan U Shagbaor (The great knowledge) for his role in championing people’s cause and his wife, Kwaghfan U Shagbaor (the bone of wisdom) for being his support system.

Speaking at the colourful event, which was a union of ancient practice and modernity, Mike, said the recognition was a call to greater work, noting that alongside the association, he would continue to champion positive causes in an attempt to make the world a better place.

He said: “I am very happy and I feel humbled, although I wonder if I am deserving of it because to be honoured with the title of Zege Kwaghfan U Shagbaor, which means a wise one in Tiv language, is a huge recognition.

“This is a call to greater commitment to humanity. It is part of what I have been doing but this title tells me that I have to do more. As much as we celebrate, I advise that people lead a humble life because humility is what works miracles in life.

“Anybody can be anything but if one doesn’t have the element of humility, it deprives one of many things. So, I have seen humility as one thing in which I need to invest more because when one humbles oneself, one learns more.

“The responsibilities of the noblemen and women are quite much, it is an association of people with good hearts who contribute to humanity in making the world a better place.”

On his part, the guest speaker, Mr. Abbas Ahmed, who spoke on the importance of cultural integration in attaining socio-political development, said: “It is pertinent, especially in Nigeria. This is because a nation is a cultural entity that ties people together. It is an exclusive group with distinct features.

“Integration is a project because it is the aspiration of unity. This integrated groups become a single entity by not disowning their history, but by forging stronger paths through shared beliefs and aspirations. If Nigeria is to progress, I submit that this is the way to go to maximize our cultural diversity.”