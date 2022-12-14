….Distributes drugs, medical equipment to health centres

By Steve Oko

The immediate-past Governor of Abia State, and the incumbent senator representing Abia Central, Senator Theodore Orji, has said that no responsible Government would toy with the health sector considering its importance to the survival of the citizenry.

Senator Orji who made the remark in Umuahia while distributing drugs and medical equipment to health centres in his constituency, restated his commitment towards providing quality and affordable health care in the zone.

He noted with concern the state of facilities in some of the health centres in the zone, and promised to put the relevant federal agencies on their toes for interventions.

Senator Orji who spoke through his Chief Liaison Officer, Hon. Ifeanyi Umere, said he remained committed to delivering quality dividends of democracy to his constituents.

” We will continue to prioritize health care needs of the people”, Orji said.

He explained that the distribution of drugs was in fulfillment of his promise to equip the Primary Health Care Centres he built in the zone namely: Umuariaga Primary Health Care Centre in Ikwuano Local Government Area; Ukome Primary Health Care Centre in Umuahia North LGA, in addition to others that he renovated.

Other benefiting health centres include Etegha na Agbogho primary health care centre in Isiala Ngwa South; Ohokobe Primary Health Care Centre; and Ugba Primary Health Care Centre in Umuahia North LGA.

Senator Orji described the Umuariaga and Ukome Primary Health Care Centres as first of its kind in the State while revealing that more hospital equipment will soon arrive the constituency for equipping of the Health Centres.

The former Governor charged the health workers at the benefitting health facilities to properly manage the health centres and avoid monetizing the drugs.

Responding, the Health Authority Secretary of Umuahia North Local Government Area, Mrs. Chika Njoku represented by her Deputy, Mrs Chidinma Oji, commended the senator for the gestures.

Similarly, the President General of Enyiukwu Autonomous Community in Afaraukwu Ibeku, Chief John Nwagwu; an indigene of Umuariaga in Ikwuano LGA, Chief Erico Oji, also appreciated the former Governor for the intervention.