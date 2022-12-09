By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE World Health Organisation, WHO,has said no one should be sick, denied healthcare or die because of their financial inability or because the services they need are too far away from where they live.

This was as the global health body fumed that Nigerian healthcare was being financed predominantly by households,who it noted, pay for healthcare out of their pockets.

It identified the media as a critical partner which if we’ll harnessed,have potential to accelerate achievement of Universal Health Coverage,UHC, in any country.

WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr Walter Mulombo said these on Thursday, while speaking at the 6th Annual Conference of the Association of Nigeria Health Journalists,ANHEJ,held in Akwanga, Nasarawa State.

Represented by Ahmed Khedr, WHO Field Presence Cluster Lead, Mulombo regretted that healthcare in Nigeria was being financed predominantly by households, who pay for healthcare out of their pockets.

He said:”This event comes ahead of the International UHC Day celebration on 12 December 2022, with the theme, “Build the World We Want: A Healthy Future for All” and underscores the need to meaningfully engage critical stakeholders like the media towards accelerating UHC in Nigeria.

“As you are aware, UHC means ensuring that all people have access to quality promotive, preventive, curative and rehabilitative health services they need at an affordable cost without the risk of financial hardship linked to paying for care.

” Indeed, no one should get sick, denied healthcare, or die just because they are poor, or because the services they need are too far away from where they live.

“Here in Nigeria, healthcare is financed predominantly by households, who pay for healthcare out of their pockets.”

According to him,”With healthcare out-of-pocket expenditure at 70.5% of the Current Health Expenditure (CHE) in 2019, General Government Health Expenditure as a percentage of the GDP was 0.6%, while Government Expenditure per Capita was $14.6 compared with WHO’s $86 benchmark for universal health coverage (UHC).”

He spoke further:”Currently, the country bears the highest burdens of tuberculosis and paediatric HIV, while accounting for 50% of neglected tropical diseases in Africa.

“Although the prevalence of malaria is declining (from 42% to 23%), the country contributes 27% of global cases and 24% of global deaths.

“NCDs account for 29% of all deaths in Nigeria with premature mortality from the 4 main NCDs (Hypertension, Diabetes, Cancers, Malnutrition) accounting for 22% of all deaths.

“While the poorest households feel the heaviest impact of these inefficiencies and poor health outcomes as they have limited access to essential health services, the negative externalities pose huge losses to the Nigerian economy.

“There is no single pathway to UHC. All countries must find their own way, in the context of their own social, political and economic circumstances.

“But the foundation everywhere must be a political commitment to building a strong health system, based on primary care, with an emphasis on disease prevention and health promotion. Such health systems do not only provide the best health outcomes; they are also the best defense against outbreaks and other health emergencies. In this sense, UHC and health security are truly two sides of the same coin.

“For that reason, Nigeria’s Presidential Summit on universal health coverage in 2014 was a vital step. Its Declaration that was signed by Mr. President and all State Governors affirms that UHC is key to ensuring equitable access to high-quality, affordable health care for all Nigerians. The declaration contains a 23-point statement which recommends greater commitment of all tiers of government to improving UHC and the institution of mandatory health insurance.”

Dr Molumbo who pledged continued support of the WHO, urged participants to utilised the opportunity of the conference and come up with ideas that will help in promoting the health sector.

“The WHO clearly identifies the media as a critical partner and if well harnessed have potential to accelerate achievement of UHC in any country.

“Over the years, we have significantly invested in communications for health in country offices and prioritized strategic communication within Output 4.2.1 of the GPW13.

“Within this mandate, we will continue to support you with the capacity you need, to leverage your role in strategic communication, towards raising health high on the political agenda of government, empowering audiences, giving communities a voice, and creating safe spaces for decision-makers and citizens to discuss challenges and co-create solutions that address health needs of the people.

“While wishing you fruitful deliberations, my expectation is that this conference would further empower you with the knowledge you need to perform better and provide more evidence-informed service to the people so that together, we will continue to promote health, keep the world safe, and serve the vulnerable,”he said.

Ealier, ANHEJ president, Mr Hassan Zaggi, in his welcome address ,expressed worry over the poor state of primary healthcare facilities in the country.

According to Zaggi, when people living in rural communities become sick, the first and nearest health facility to them is the PHC but unfortunately, most of them cannot access services as they pay from their pockets.

Zaggi said that the theme of the workshop: “Health Security, Universal Health Coverage and National Health Insurance Authority: How Can Nigeria get is right- the Role of the Media in Perspective,” was apt as it afforded participants the opportunity to examine the current issues in the health sector.

“Colleagues, our annual conferences afford us the opportunity to leave our base and our usual schedules to reflect and take a critical look at current and nagging issues in the health sector.

“As we all know, most Nigerians live in the rural areas and poverty is most endemic among the rural people. This affects their health seeking behavior because of out-of-pocket expenditure.

“When people in the rural communities are sick, the first and nearest health facility to them is the Primary Health Centre (PHC) but unfortunately most people cannot access services at these health facilities because of Out of Pocket Payment.

“It is important that we put our brains to task in these few days to come up with workable suggestions for the government and stakeholders to consider.

“Government at all levels must take the health of our people serious, in fact, it should be at the top of their priority, because, as we all know, health is wealth. It is only a healthy society that can be productive.

“Lawmakers at both the federal, state and local government levels must also ensure they enact the relevant laws that will support and improve the attainment of UHC through health insurance.

“In order to eliminate the out-of-pocket payment that makes access to quality and affordable healthcare services inequitable especially amongst the indigent and vulnerable groups, communities and associations must begin to adopt models that suit their enrolment in health insurance to enable them access health care services when the need arises without catastrophic expenditure”, he said.