A pro-PDP pressure group in Ilaje Local Government Area, Ilaje Mandate Voice For Akinjo has described the third term bid Hon Kolade Akinjo as divinely ordained and cannot be threatened by faceless bodies.

The group made the remarks while reacting to a report monitored on some WhatsApp platforms by the Akinjo Team Akure wherein they warned the former chairman of Ilaje local government, Hon Banji Okunomo of uncomplimentary remarks about Arogbo-Ijaw people.

Okunomo, a former governorship aspirant of the PDP was said to have described Arogbo-Ijaw people as interlopers, a statement he had denied severally, saying it lacked basis.

Even with the denial, Akinjo Team Akure, reportedly made up of Arogbo-Ijaw indigenes frowned at the statement and threatened to truncate Akinjo’s ambition.

But while reacting to the development, the Ilaje Mandate Voice For Akinjo dismissed the threat.

The statement in full: “No group can hold Ilaje interest on ransom because we are not fools-Akinjo group tackles Ijaw allies

“We are very disturbed that some unscrupulous elements who are planted within the PDP especially pretending to be supporters of our ever-performing and ranking Hon Victor Kolade Akinjo for the third term agenda to continue the good work he started since 2015 are beginning to sabotage our plans.

“They hide under the false accusation that our foremost leader Hon. Banji Okunomo alleged the Ijaw Arogbo people are called interlopers and that Ilaje and Apoi will not allow them to test the House of Representatives seat come 2023. But he has even denied the statement on many occasions and even in the Awawa Radio where he explains his own side of the story.

“But to our surprise, a so-called Akinjo Team based in Akure made up of our Ijaw Arogbo that does not going to the grassroots has been issuing threats upon threats that Ijaws cannot be cowed. Who is cowing Ijaw people? We are disappointed that the group did not know that it is APC that is trying to cause confusion among us and they are not wise. What we are saying is that even without any group, Akinjo and Agboola Ajayi will win their election very well.

“After all Arogbo votes are not more than the majority of Mahin Ilaje and Apoi altogether. So we are not afraid of any group. They are betrayals. Afterall Hon. Akinjo contested the primary and the same Arogbo people voted for him in our party so why now the complain is coming very strongly that somebody say something against Ijaw Arogbo.

“Nobody forced the ticket from anybody and Akinjo only contested because the Arogbo PDP leaders said they don’t have anyone who can contest the seat. Nobody should blame anyone that way.

“We are one people. But what we are saying is that Akinjo third term ambition is Ilaje interest and no one can hold Ilaje interest on ransom. Even though we are one. The Ilaje and Apoi cannot leave the Rep and spoil the senate whereby Ilaje will not be at the Rep, Apoi will not be there, and only Ijaw who are not Yoruba to be there to represent our interest.

“We are not fools because when D. I Kekemeke was SSG, we did not say anything, when Kingsley Kuku was raining, we did not say anything and even now, Chief Shoot Aside is controlling Surveillant. Ilaje and and Apoi will not leave these two National Assembly positions for Ijaw people. Period!”