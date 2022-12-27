The OML 83 and 85 NNPC/FIRST E&P Joint Venture (‘the JV’) has concluded a medical outreach, which targeted eight communities in Bayelsa State, including Koluama 1, Koluama 2, Ezetu 1, Ezetu 2, Foropa, Fish Town, Ekeni and Sangana.

The JV carried out this activity as part of its corporate social responsibility programmes aimed at improving the socio-economic well-being of people within its host communities.

The outreach, which took place earlier this month was carried out by 62 medical doctors and other healthcare professionals. The programme provided free preventive, referral and curative medical services to over 2,200 people across the targeted communities. Beneficiaries received free medication for malaria, diabetes, high blood pressure and various forms of optical ailments.

The outreach resulted in the issuance of free deworming medication, 692 pairs of prescription eyeglasses and 1200 mosquito nets to residents of the eight communities.

Commenting on the initiative, the Group General Manager, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), a subsidiary of NNPC Limited, Bala Wunti said, “NNPC Limited is a socially responsible business and for us at NUIMS, while our primary responsibility is to ensure that the government’s investments are protected, we are also driven by partnerships to improve Nigerians’ lives. For social interventions, our vision is to continue to operate in an ethical and sustainable manner, whilst dealing with any environment and social impacts occasioned by our activities. We believe that this outreach programme will go a long way in addressing health challenges in the community. On behalf of the Management of NNPC Limited, I would like to extend our appreciation to the Bayelsa State Government, and our partner FIRST E&P for driving this programme.”

Mr Emmanuel Etomi, General Manager, Corporate Services at FIRST E&P said, “As an organisation, we believe that understanding and addressing the needs of communities where we operate is an important part of maintaining a successful and sustainable business. Across Africa, health improvement continues to be a major pillar for driving socio-economic growth. We conducted this programme in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3, ‘To ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages’, and with this intervention, we seek to ensure that our stakeholder communities benefit from our presence in a meaningful way”.

The Chairman Council of Chiefs, Koluama II, and a beneficiary of the outreach, Chief Godfrey Goli lauded the JV for the programme which he said has benefitted the lives of many in the communities.

“I’m so grateful to the visionaries of this outreach. The positive impact of the programme has been felt among members of the communities. The outreach has transformed lives through the provision of quality medical advice, general wellness education, and provision of free medication to treat the ailments of many in the community,” he said.