L to R, Dr Ogochukwu Ezejiofor, Chairman Medical and Advisory Council, CMAC, NAUTH, Nnewi, Mr. Chioma Egbonu, Mrs Grace Okeke, leader of the team who represented the Nnewi Indigenes resident at Atlanta USA, who cleared the medical bills of 13 trapped indigent patients at NAUTH, and a doctor in NAUTH, when the team visited him in his office before proceeding to the wards where the bills were cleared.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

SUCCOUR yesterday came the way of over 13 indigent patients admitted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, NAUTH, Nnewi, as Nnewi indigenes resident in Atlanta, United States of America cleared the medical bills that trapped them in the hospital.

The clearing of the medical bill of over N2.5 million for the over 13 patients is an annual event that was before now, restricted to trapped patients who are Nnewi indigene, before it was extended patients from any part of the country.

Addressing newsmen during the exercise at NAUTH, Nnewi, leader of the visiting team who represented the donors, who could not visit the country as usual, Mrs Grace Okeke, said it was the fourth edition of the gesture from the Nnewi indigenes union in Atlabta USA.

According Mrs. Okeke who was accompanied by Mrs Chioma Egbonu, said that in line the annual gesture, offset hospital bills of indigent patients and other hospitals in the state the donor union sent N2.5 million for settlement of the medical bills.

The gesture which is the fourth edition of the from the Nnewi indigenes union in Atlanta USA, was initially restricted to Nnewi indigenes at Maternal and Child section of the hospital who could not pay their bills, in NAUTH, but later it was extended to indigent patients in other department of the hospital irrespective of where they come from.

It was also extended two years ago to patient in other hospitals across the state, apart from clearing the medical bills of the trapped patients, we give them money especially those whose mother cannot breast feed their babies due to one reason or other.

Some patients who are on Chemotherapy but cannot afford the Chemotherapy bills were some of the beneficiaries of this years gesture, a particular patients name was given to us by a doctor here and she is one of the people her bills was paid today and will be assisted with some money for further treatment.

“This is an annual event by the Nnewi Indigenes Union in Atlanta USA. They call it Awaiting Bill Settlement, ABS. The reason behind it is that they feel that at Christmas when Christians all over the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the Nnewi indigenes in Atlanta said that these indigent patients should also celebrate the birth of Christ at their homes like others. So they pay the bills of the patients so they can join their relations in the celebrations.

“The donors had in the past, like during the lockdown occasioned by Covid-19, made provisions for some Nnewi residents including cash distributed within the four quarters of Nnewi to cushion the effect of the lockdown in 2020.

“My self who was a former head at the Maternity and Child section of NAUTH, Mrs Chioma Egbonu and Mrs Anigbogu were assigned to carry out this year’s rescue mission for the donors who could not make it home for obvious reasons, including insecurity.

Mrs Ogbonna Chinenye; Mrs Orjiewelu Chinyere; Mrs Ikegwuoha Chima; Mrs Kalu Flourish and Mr Ozobiekwe Chigozie, and Elochukwu Nwanneka, the Chemotherapy patient were among the thirteen beneficiaries of the gesture.

In his remark, Chief Medical Director, CMD, of the NAUTH, Associate Professor Joseph Ugboaja, while welcoming the team who earlier paid him visited expressed gratitude to the Nnewi indigenes in Atlanta for their think-home-philosophy.

Ugboaja, who was represented by the Chairman Medical and Advisory Committee, CMAC, of NAUTH, Dr Ogochukwu Ezejiofor described the philanthropic gesture as one of its kind, a good one that should be emulated by others.

According to him, “To offset the hospital bills of these people is worthy of commendation. It is a thing of concern when one is discharged but could not go home because of poverty, that is the level of hardship many people are going through, hospital is not home of anybody, it good that the patients can go home now.”