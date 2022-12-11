By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – TWO hundred and ten beneficiaries of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) Youths Empowerment Scheme (YES) have escaped unending joblessness and transformed into employers of labour after passing through the empowerment programme.

At the graduation ceremony Monday in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, Andy Odeh, NLNG General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, said the event this time combined graduating sets of 2021 and 2022 due to disruptions posed by COVID-19 insurgence.

Odeh said, “We are happy some of the graduates have indeed began practicing their skills while some have even become employers of labour. YES is one of NLNG’s major human capital development programmes for enhancing skills of youths and equipping them to move from job seekers to job creators

“It was indeed designed to make the youths producers not the consumers in line with the Chinese proverb, ‘give a man a fish, he will be hungry tomorrow. If you teach a man to fish, you give him an occupation that will feed him for a lifetime.”

He said Nigeria LNG designed the programme to impact and equip young men and women in advanced skill in automotive repairs, welding, photography and video production, farm management, fashion designing and cosmetology as well as Information and Communication Technology to support development of not just Port Harcourt, but company’s host communities and rest of Nigeria.

He further said, “We have kept faith with our over 110 host and pipeline communities in Rivers state to equip our youths with these requisite skills since 2004. Till date, over 1400 trainees have been equipped with various skills. We have equipped all the graduates with starter packs to kick off their trade and some are doing remarkably well already.

“For ease of business registration, we formed partnership with Corporate Affairs Commission. We also formed partnership with Stanbic IBTC to provide seamless payments of allowances and access to SME loans. Graduates of three of the vocations have also acquired additional qualifications that place them on a very high standing.

“Nigeria LNG is confident that the resource of these youths can further be harnessed. This is why we have firmed up arrangement to inaugurate a YES Alumni Forum. This will be an umbrella of all YES graduates and will enable networking opportunities and capacity building that will be profitable to the beneficiaries and source of resourceful information.”