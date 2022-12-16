By Theodore Opara

FOLLOWING its successful launch in Nigeria early this year, the Nissan Navara picup has attracted significant patronage from both the government and corporate sectors. According to the General Manager of Stallion NMN Limited, Mr. Amit Sharma, the exclusive representative of the Nissan brand in Nigeria, the sale of the Navara has been on a steady rise since its launch.

He said that “as of the end of the fourth quarter, Nissan Navara sales were better than expected,” adding that aside government patronage, the truck was gaining equal popularity with construction companies, fleet operators, and individuals.

Sharma attributed the Navara’s success to its unprecedented levels of dynamic styling, luxury interior comfort, latest connectivity, and all-terrain driver safety technology. “Moreover,” he explained, “our customers confirm the supple city-cruising and excellent off-road capability of the new Navara, which is built in Africa for African conditions. They understand that, in comparison to its competitors, the Navara is unique in that it combines the comfort of a saloon for city cruising with the strength of an SUV in off-road or rough road terrain.

“Based on feedback we’ve received since launching in the Nigerian market, Navara has served the nation’s customers with the best of what Nissan has to offer in one package, including ruggedness, toughness, smartness, style, and premium comfort, all at an affordable price. Built to conquer the tropical strain of sub-Saharan Africa, the new Navara on sale in Nigeria is built on more than 85 years of Nissan pickup heritage, representing the pinnacle of the company’s experience in building tough and reliable pickups.

In compliance with the promise we made during the launch, customers have been offered a comprehensive range, including double cabin 4×2 and the boldly styled and technologically advanced, all-tough NAVARA PRO-4X.” Powered by a 2.5L petrol engine, also available with an impressive power output 125KW, 244 Nm torque, the Navara on sale in Nigeria comes with a strengthened rear axle and improved truck bed volume, making it the ultimate worksite partner, ready to take on any challenges whilst still offering optimal room and comfort.