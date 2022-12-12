.

The Comptroller-General, of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr Isa Jere has directed the immediate opening of passport desks in all international airports in the country to attend to Nigerians in diaspora coming home during the Yuletide.

The directive is contained in a statement by the NIS spokesperson, Mr Tony Akuneme, in Abuja on Monday.

According to Akuneme, this is in order to have a seamless passport process for all Nigerians coming home this yuletide and those who may desire to process their passports.

“In line with this, CGIS has also directed passport offices across the country to give priority attention to such citizens living outside the country and their families, bearing in mind that most of them have a specific time of returning to their countries of residence.

“The CGIS affirmed the commitment of the service to continue rendering effective and efficient service delivery to all Nigerians both at home and abroad, as well as non-Nigerians who are desirous of using any of the service windows,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NIS had also been working on Saturdays to fast-track the issuance of passports and this would run till Jan. 31, 2023.