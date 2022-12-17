By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has condemned the proliferation of means of identification in Nigeria, describing it as waste of funds, time, human resources and misplacement of priorities.

Onuesoke who spoke with newsmen in Asaba, Delta State wondered why the government would duplicate in a most inefficient manner different forms of identifications for different events when all one needs is just a credible form of identification.

The chieftain noted that the information on individuals sought by government for registration of National Identification Number (NIN) already existed in several platforms such as the Bank Verification Numbers (BVN), international passport, driver’s license, SIM card registration and voters’ card.

He argued that the statutory duty to harmonize and integrate existing data for the purposes of NIN and SIM card registration should not be difficult to carry out as the Nigeria Immigration Service, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) are already members of the Board of the NIMC by virtue of section 2[1][b] of the NIMC Act.

Onuesoke pointed that after capturing all the needed information on one’s drivers licence, passport, NIN, SIM registration and BVN registration, it is not necessary to do it all over again for something like Permanent Voters Card (PVC). According to him, “in a country with almost nothing to offer, we have too many IDs that serve no beneficial purpose to the people. What is the essence of multiple identification for the same purpose in Nigeria.. This is wasteful.You don’t even need an ID in the United Kingdom. Your name is already there. Just tell them your name and address. Even African countries like Togo, South Africa, Ivory Coast use their ID card to vote. For Nigeria to work we need a single working ID card.

“I have been saying this. With the records from NIN and BVN, issues like underage voting could be easily tackled. But the identity mess has created another problem. With the BVN, we can ensure each vote is cast just once”.