By Mary Obaebor

NILE University of Nigeria has graduated over 800 students at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels across five faculties of Arts & Social Sciences, Management Sciences, Engineering, Natural & Applied Sciences, and Law during its 10th convocation ceremony in Abuja. The ceremony also witnessed the investiture of the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai El-Kanemi as Chancellor of the university.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dilli Dogo, expressed his delight at the number and quality of graduates produced by the institution. He pointed out that since Nile University’s acquisition by Honoris United Universities, the first and largest pan-African private higher education network with 15 institutions across 10 African countries, the impact on the university had been positive, as witnessed by increased infrastructural development, improved staff development, and training as well as increased enrollment of students across so many programmes.

According to him, the university presently has five faculties and one college of health sciences comprising three faculties, adding that the law and engineering faculties were responsive to their various societal needs. “In 2009, we started with 34 students; by 2020, we had a little over 3000. Today, we are now at over 6000 students. With increased facilities, infrastructural and manpower development, and retraining of our academics, there has been a surge in the enrollment of students in the school,” he said. Dogo noted that the university trains its students to impact society, stating that the motto of Honoris United University is “education for impact.”

Speaking at the event, the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Garbai El-Kanemi, who was installed as Chancellor of the university, commended the management, saying that it has created an environment where students were equipped with skills to compete with their contemporaries.

He urged the graduating students that unity, progress, and peace should be their watchword as they step into the society.

The Best Graduating Student, Emmanuel Ayomide Obayemi (Accounting), with a CGPA of 5.0, received a 100 percent scholarship from Nile University to pursue a postgraduate degree at Nile; N500,000 from Providus Bank; N100,000 from Mouka Foam; N100,000 from Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Precious Eteyen Okon (Petroleum & Gas Engineering), with a CGPA of 5.0, also received a 100 percent scholarship from Nile University to pursue a postgraduate degree in the school; N500,000 from Allison Rich; and N100,000 from Mouka Foam.

Habibah Ayinke Taiwo (Mass Communication), with a CGPA of 4.99, received a 100% scholarship from Nile University to pursue a postgraduate degree in the school, N500,000 from Media Seal; N100,000 from Mouka Foam.

Mercy Ewea Egwakhide (Economics), with a CGPA of 4.97, received a 100% scholarship from Nile University to pursue a postgraduate degree in the school: N400,000 from SBI Stagwell.

Notable personalities and special guests of honour at the event included Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed represented by the Deputy Executive Secretary, Mr. Chris Maiyaki, among others.

RELATED NEWS