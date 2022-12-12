Queen Elizabeth brought goodwill to governance — Kukah
Bishop Matthew Kukah

LAGOS—Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of the Catholic Diocese   of Sokoto and other religious leaders, yesterday, expressed worry over the polarisation of the country’s along primodial lines such as religion and ethnicity.

The religious leaders spoke differently as guests at the Society of African Mission’s, SMA, 166th anniversary thanksgiving   in Lagos.

They  said that such divisions had continued to serve as the   clogs in the   wheel of nation’s quest for development and progress.

The SMA,  one of the missionary groups of priests of the Catholic Church worldwide, has been known for their  social services that have benefitted the Catholic Church and  people from other faiths.

The SMA fathers, a foremost humanitarian body, apart from establishing pro-human facilities has   also been in the vanguard of national cohesion through inter-faith dialogue to foster unity among the people.

The theme of the event meant to sensitise  Nigerians toward having  credible and free  2023 general elections is titled ‘Conversation on the Role of Faith in Nation Building.’

Speaking at the event, Bishop Kukah tasked Nigerians on national cohesion to enable the country has even development.

The cleric said that the identification of one as a Yoruba man, an   Igbo man or a Kanuri person instead of a Nigerian was one   of the unhealthy attitudes of the nation’s life that had kept it below in the comity of nations.

Kukah, who  described Nigeria’s diversity as an asset, charged Nigerians to promote things that could heal existing social disharmony.

He said: “I still don’t understand how our religion has been turned  into a weapon of social upheavals in our country without such happening in our neighborhood countries.

“As a people,  we should reject the antics of politicians trying to use our faiths to keep us disunited for their selfish ends.

“There is nothing wrong with our religion; but what is wrong is our relationship with people of other faiths.

“Our people should learn to resist those  politicians with the evil agenda by peaceful protest in order to change them from the old order for a better Nigerian society.”

Also speaking, the Chief Imam of Mende Central Mosque, Maryland Lagos, Alhaji Habeeblan Awofeso,  said that Nigerians should learn to live in peace with one another   in any part of the country they find themselves.

The cleric, who said that he was a product of  the Catholic missionary school, said: “By landmass, there were no parts of the country designated by nature as Yorubaland or Igbo land; rather what  we have  is that some people having dominance residency in an area.”

Also, Bishop  Anthony Awe of the Orthodox Anglican Church said that the church had  remained steadfast in its teachings and appealed to leaders of state  to always emulate the church for   a better society.  

