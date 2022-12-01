By Naphtali Iringe-Koko

POST Nigeria’s independence in 1960 inherited an agricultural economy which was dominated by export crops. Nigeria began exporting oil commercially in 1958. Between 1960 and 1975 an oil dominated economy emerged, and led to huge out flows of petrodollars. Oil export rose sharply and became the dominant export in the 1970s. Less attention was given to agriculture which unfortunately resulted in the fall of its contribution to the GDP from 65% to 50%.

The indigenisation programme established by the Nigerian Enterprises Promotion decree in 1972 was the first experimental economic model which reserved a number of economic activities exclusively for 100% Nigerian ownership, but also allowed up to 40% foreign ownership for enterprises requiring huge amount of financial capital. The 1972 decree was later revised by the 1977 decree which prohibited 100% foreign ownership in any economic activity. The selling point of the indigenisation model was to relinquish certain enterprises back to Nigerian ownership.

Unfortunately, the planning and execution were faulty for the fact that it failed to mobilise the much needed human capital, financial capital and technology transfer. The indigenisation model led to massive divestment by their foreign owners. Unemployment rose sharply, signalling a warning of the beginning of the country’s unemployment woes.

As a management staff of UAC of Nigeria from 1977 to mid 1981, sadly I witnessed all of it. Important conglomerates critical to the economy were massively divested by their foreign owners. Some of the companies included: UAC of Nigeria (UACN), Nigerian Breweries; Cadbury; John Holt; Leventis; GlaxoSmithKlein, GSK; CFAO Nigeria; SCOA Nigeria; Mandilas Enterprises; Chellarams.

The divestment by their foreign owners did a lot of damage to the Nigerian economy. For example, UACN had over 22 wholly owned large subsidiaries and associated companies with their branches spread across the country. As a result of the indigenisation programme, the foreign owned enterprises disappeared or were reduced to a fragment of their original self.

After the indigenisation programme, the next experimental economic model that was sold to Nigerians was the dreaded Structural Adjustment Programme, SAP. Following the increased inflow of petrodollar revenues into the economy the level of government spending increased.

Furthermore, the criminal neglect of the agricultural sector during the oil boom, coupled with a manufacturing sector that was solely dependent on imported raw materials led to the draining of the country’s foreign exchange reserves. Due to the collapse of oil revenues post -1981, the economy witnessed structural imbalances in all areas caused by a mono-product oil economy which was vulnerable to world oil price shocks.

When finally, world oil prices collapsed, petrodollar revenues also tumbled which led to sharp increase in Nigeria’s external debt which rose from $8 billion in 1980 to $26.2 billion in 1987 (Paris Club 10.9; London Club $5.9; multi-lateral debt $2.4; Promissory notes $4.9; Short-term loans $0.2; others $1.9 – source IMF1987). Structural imbalances in the economy grew and led to the dreaded SAP in 1986.

The selling point of SAP to Nigerians was that it was meant to reduce fiscal imbalances in the short and medium terms and that would help adjust the economy to long-term growth. A means to redistribute resources from public ownership to private ownership (transfer of public enterprises to the rich), with the expectation of a higher GDP growth with a trickling down effect on the poor, making everyone’s condition of life better.

The immediate effect of SAP was the massive devaluation of the naira to attract foreign investors which immediately resulted in unaffordable consumer prices. For example, a Nigerian – assembled 1985 Peugeot 505 GR car with an ex-factory price of N14,935, rose to N60,085 in 1987. A Nigerian assembled 1985 Volkswagen Beetle car with an ex-factory price of N6,345 rose to N26,000.00 in 1987.

SAP ushered in the era of Tokunbo cars (second-hand cars imported from Belgium) as substitute to help the middle class which virtually disappeared during the SAP era. In 2004 a new experimental economic model known as National Economic Empowerment and Development Strategy, NEEDS, followed.

The marketing point of NEEDS was that it would lead to sustainable economic growth and poverty reduction. The Bureau of Public Enterprises, BPE, was established and charged with the responsibility of implementing the Nigerian policy on privatisation and commercialisation.

The policy led to massive sales of public assets and divestments in both FG and state governments’ owned enterprises. To sum up: Nigeria was turned into a laboratory for testing economic hypothesis that only channelled wealth from the public sector to the rich without any trickling down effect on the poor. After 35 years of this experiment, the disastrous consequences are still haunting Nigerians. The only successful divestment was in the telecom sector which can be attributed to low capital costs, short pay-back periods, and low breakeven points.

The sponsors of neoliberalism (market economy and privatisation) are still very much active and are calling for further divestments in the oil and gas sector, power sector, subsidy removal and further devaluation of the naira. Economic lies do not endure because they are verifiable.

Nigerians have gone through indigenisation programme, SAP, privatisation and criminal devaluation of the naira to attract foreign investors, without any benefits compared to pre-independence period of the 1960s and early 1970s when the country witnessed a robust public sector with efficient port services, efficient electricity generation, efficient railway transport services, efficient agricultural marketing boards, strong and competitive currency (naira), quality education at all levels, good employment possibilities up to standard six level, good security across the country and so on.

I am not opposed to market economy or privatisation but they must be handled with lots of caution. However I am opposed to selling public enterprises and assets to private investors or buyers in the name of privatisation and market economy because they are not the tested route to economic success which benefits everyone.

They are seen as a means of channelling public wealth to the rich. Using the US as an example, according to the London Guardian weekly of September 23 2022, in the 1960s and early1970s, the most beneficiaries of GDP growth were the poorest 20%. But from the1980s onwards, the proceeds of the GDP growth were transferred to the ultra-rich.

Median income rose just by one-third of the GDP growth rate, while the income of the 1% richest rose at three-times the rate. Between 1990 and 2020 the wealth of US billionaires, adjusted for inflation, increased twelve-fold.

While I expect the government to give the necessary support to business and provide the enabling environment to attract private investors, I also expect the rich to mobilise their private capital and invest in the economy. The government should have strong presence in the economy with a robust public sector as was the case in the good old days.

Iringe-Koko, a Chartered Accountant, is former Management Staff, UAC of Nigeria Plc, GM Finance NNPC, GM Finance NLNG Ltd, Head OPEC Finance and Accounts.

RELATED NEWS