By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Chairman Senate Committee on Services, Senator Sani Musa has tasked both the Independent National Electoral Commission,(INEC) and the Nigeria Police Force on the need for the successful conduct of the 2023 general elections pointing out that having gone thus far with all arrangements, Nigerians are not ready to take any excuse for a failed election across the country.

He noted that though there are pockets of attacks, especially on INEC offices in some parts of the country, he however said these attacks will not be enough excuse for the failure of the general elections.

Senator Musa made this declaration in an exclusive interview with our Correspondent in Minna, Niger state shortly after his Political group had donated the biggest Party office in North Central equipped with ICT equipment and 100 branded vehicles worth millions of Naira to the Presidential candidate of the Party, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and other candidates of the Party for the success of the 2023 general elections.

The Senator representing Niger North said the country cannot afford to disappoint the International Communities and indeed Nigerians who are waiting patiently for the positive outcome of next year’s elections.

“Both the International Communities and Nigerians are aware of the incessant attacks on some INEC offices and facilities but these should not overwhelm both INEC and all Security Agencies in the country from the success of the elections.

“INEC and the Police and other Security Agencies should be more proactive especially in beefing up adequate security around all INEC offices and facilities across the country rather than giving excuses.

“Let the Police go after and fish out not only the hoodlums behind these destructions but also their sponsors and then prosecute them immediately under the stipulated laws so as to serve as a deterrent to others,” he declared.

Senator Musa also called on Politicians across all the registered Political Parties across the country to play the game according to the rules.

“Just as the umpires and Security Agencies have vital roles to play towards the success of the elections, so do we Politicians and even the electorate also have roles to play towards the success.”

Senator Musa said rather than empower thugs towards snatching ballot boxes, burning down INEC materials, maiming, shedding innocent blood and disrupting elections, they should be focused on empowering these youths so as to become relevant to the society before and even after the elections.

“The aim behind the vehicles and ICT equipment donated by my organisation is multi-dimensional as the youths are targeted at being trained as ICT experts and gainfully employed as drivers immediately and even after the elections with the vehicles donated,” Musa remarked.

There had been apprehension on the part of INEC over the incessant destruction of its offices and sensitive materials across the country in recent times thus forcing the Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu in raising alarm over the danger towards conducting a successful election next year should the destruction of the facilities continue.